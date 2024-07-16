Cork and Shannon airports to get €4m

Cork and Shannon airports will get €4.225 million in State cash to aid them in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Cork and Shannon airports will get more than €4 million to aid them in cutting greenhouse gas emissions through new funding announced by Government.

The Department of Transport recently completed a review of State aid for regional airports, prompting the Government to earmark €4.225 million to support Cork and Shannon airports’ plans to cut carbon emissions.

James Lawless, recently-appointed Minister of State for Transport, announced the plan during a visit to Shannon Airport on Tuesday.

Mr Lawless said that the Government recognised that climate action plan carbon dioxide reduction targets posed challenges to airports.

READ MORE

He added that the cash would support investment at Cork and Shannon.

The minister pointed out that the programme built on the €5.6 million funding announced for Donegal, Kerry and Knock airports in April.

“Further operational supports of an additional €4 million will be allocated to these three airports later this year,” the Minister noted.

“This level of targeted support is an indication of the importance Government attaches to our regional airports,” he added.

Passenger traffic at regional airports grew 9 per cent last year, according to the department.

The minister’s announcement comes as the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation calls on the Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers, to boost support for Cork and Shannon airports in its pre-budget submission.

Tourist businesses believe both gateways have the potential support more business, particularly as Dublin Airport remains limited to 32 million passengers a-year.

State airports company, DAA, believes that Cork Airport could handle up to five million people a-year. Passenger numbers there reached 2.8 million in 2023.

The company recently cut Cork’s charges in a bid to lure more business from airlines to the country’s second biggest airport.

Mary Considine, chief executive of Shannon Airport Group, welcomed the minister’s announcement saying it would aid Shannon in halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.