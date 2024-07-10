Profits surge at Hostelworld as bookings rise

Adjusted earnings surged at budget travel group Hostelworld in the first half of the year, the company said on Wednesday in a trading update.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) jumped 88 per cent to €9.6 million, up from €5.1 million, in the six months to the end of June, the online travel company said.

The group said the increase in earnings was driven by an upswing in the number of bookings, primarily in the Asian and Central American markets. However, this was offset by a fall in average earnings per booking as these markets are cheaper than other global markets. The company earns an average of €13.60 form each booking.

As a result, net revenue for the company rose only slightly – by 1 per cent over the same period last year – to €46.4 million. Operating costs fell marginally to €12.5 million, a fall of 2 per cent on the previous year.

Bookings were up 9 per cent at 3.7 million. .

Dublin-based Hostelworld was founded as an online business in 1999 to provide a system for hostels around the world to connect with customers and manage their accommodation.

In April 2022, the group launched “the solo system” specifically designed for people travelling on their own who want to meet new people. In the first half of 2024 bookings from these members increased by six percentage points to account for 80 per cent of all bookings.

Announcing results for 2023 in March, the group said bookings had jumped 37 per cent last year to 6.5 million. Hostelworld has almost 230 employees and hostel partners in more than 180 countries.

Hostelworld chief executive Gary Morrison said he was confident in the company’s growth strategy “and that we are well-positioned, well-financed and firmly on track to deliver against our objectives”.

Net debt stood at €2.6 million at end-June and the company has agreed to repay €9.6 million of warehoused taxes, racked up during the Covid-19 pandemic.