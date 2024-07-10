National Enterprise Hub established to help firms access supports

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said one of the main aims of the hub is to increase uptake of Government grants. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A new one-stop shop to help businesses access Government supports and information will save small and medium enterprises (SMEs) time and effort and support the development of indigenous companies, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke has said.

Opened on Wednesday, the National Enterprise Hub is an information and advisory service aimed at allowing businesses to better understand and access more than 180 grants and supports that are available to them.

Speaking at the hub’s launch in Trinity College Dublin’s school of business, Minister Burke said: “The aim is to make engaging with Government supports more efficient, and to increase the uptake of grants and Government schemes, which will ultimately support the development and growth of Irish businesses.”

Funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and operated by Enterprise Ireland, the hub will encompass all relevant Government departments and State agencies, including IDA Ireland, Skillnet, Bord Bia and others.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Government departments and agencies, that have worked together to develop and deliver this new resource which will support entrepreneurs and business leaders on their journey,” said Leo Clancy, Enterprise Ireland chief executive. “Our dedicated team of trained advisers in the new hub have an excellent network of contacts from across 19 departments and agencies, and this new dedicated service will help SMEs to navigate the network of Government supports available.”

The initiative, one of the main elements of the SME package agreed upon by the Coalition partners in May, allows businesses to access information through the National Enterprise Hub website or by speaking to an adviser over the phone or live chat.