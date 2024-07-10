Booming life sciences sector boosts revenues at Jacobs Engineering by 40%

Increased activity in the Republic’s manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors last year drove a more than 15 per cent increase in revenues at the Irish arm of engineering and construction giant Jacobs.

Accounts filed recently for Jacobs Engineering Ireland reveal an almost 40 per cent increase in after-tax profits at the Irish entity in the year to the end of September last to almost €17.9 million. Revenues, meanwhile, increase by more than 39 per cent to €602.7 million.

In a report attached to the filings, the directors said the jump in revenues reflects an uptick in its professional services business, “driven by increased activity across several of the big markets in which our clients operate, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, transportation and water”.

The firm’s gross profit margin improved from 12 per cent in 2022 as it exited the pandemic to 14 per cent last year amid a fall in administrative expenses as energy prices began to normalise in the latter part of 2023.

The board also approved a dividend payment of €20 million to be paid to its European parent for the year, up from €12.5 million in 2022.

The directors said they expect 2024 to be another strong year with plans to achieve 43 per cent of its revenue from backlog, a 25 percentage point decrease from this year as Jacobs continues to catch up following the pandemic.

Speaking to The Irish Times in May, Jacobs global chief executive Bob Pragada, said the group’s global pipeline is robust. “Specifically, we would say that in life sciences and in water, the pipeline has doubled in just the last year. But if you take Ireland as a microcosm of that global pipeline, the same thing has happened.”

The Dallas, Texas-headquartered firm, synonymous in the Republic with Intel for which it built the chip giant’s first fabrication plant in Ireland in 1990, recently celebrated 50 years in the Irish market.

Jacobs also advised on the new Dublin Metrolink project and has worked with life sciences giants Pfizer and Edwards on various projects in Ireland.

The group recently announced plans to hire an additional 100 staff in the Republic over the next two years, bringing its headcount here to more than 1,300.