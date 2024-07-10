The dispute has seen more than 500 flights cancelled so far. Photograph: Barry Cronin for The Irish Times.

The Aer Lingus pilots dispute rumbles on. The pilots union, Ialpa, has written to the Labour Court seeking clarity on a number of points in the courts proposals aimed at resolving the dispute which has seen more than 500 flights cancelled so far. Barry O’Halloran has all the details.

The Government will, once again break its own spending rule in the upcoming Budget, as it said it had more than €8 billion of space available for the October fiscal event. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the details of the Summer Economic Statement, as well as breaking down what it all means.

Airbnb is urging the Government not to impose new planning restrictions on short-term holiday properties that will never be available for the long-term rental market. As Dominic Coyle reports, it comes as the platform reports that more tourists are visiting Ireland from the United States than from Britain, traditionally our strongest tourist market.

In his column, John McManus reflects on the confirmation that Nama will be wound up by the end of 2025. It was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fix the property market, and we blew it.

In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt looks at egg freezing, and how to manage these most personal of costs.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has kicked off the tendering process for the supply of Luas trams with a cumulative indicative value of €500 million over the next 15 years. Gordon Deegan reports.

Gordon also reports that a north Co Dublin residents’ group has called on Fingal County Council to refuse planning permission to airport operator DAA’s plan for an observation point for plane-spotters.

A recently launched live stream social media service and two of its founders have alleged a “malicious smear campaign” is being waged against them on the X platform. Aodhan O’Faolain was in court.

Northern Ireland’s largest private healthcare provider is planning to double its footprint over the next five years and is eyeing hospital acquisitions in the Republic after it secured a £300 million (€355 million) investment from Dublin-headquartered private equity firm Exponent. Colin Gleeson reports.

David Power, one of the co-founders of bookmaker Paddy Power, who helped grow what was a small Irish business into one of the biggest betting companies in the world with a valuation in the tens of billions of euro, has died.

Production in the highly globalised “modern sector” of the Irish economy gained some ground in the three months between March and May, rising almost 6 per cent year-on-year. The sector, which includes the State’s big pharma and IT industries, previously recorded a 21 per cent drop in output year-on-year in the three months from December to February. Ciara O’Brien has the story.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that Paddy McKillen Jrs’ Oakmount is selling the former Union Cafe in Mount Merrion in south Dublin.

Ronald also reports that the Rotunda Hospital has paid €4.275 million for the “Cavendish Collection”, a portfolio of two Georgian office buildings located in a high-profile position next to the hospital’s main campus in Dublin city centre.

