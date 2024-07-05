Corre Energy to deliver one of Europe’s largest battery storage facilities

Corre Energy, the Dublin-listed renewable energy storage developer, has entered into a joint venture with a Dutch company to deliver one of Europe’s largest battery storage facilities.

The Irish-run but Dutch-based business struck the agreement SemperPower, a Dutch firm focused on developing, financing and operating battery energy storage systems, to deliver the project at Corre’s Zuidwending site in the Netherlands, the company said in a statement.

The joint venture, which is being split equally between the two groups, will initially involve an investment of €7 million, with Corre Energy’s share represented by capital already invested in the project to date.

The groups estimate the project will remove more than 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Corre Energy said the project would also deliver a near-term, additional revenue stream to the company.

The groups are targeting a fixed 10-12 year offtake agreement. Financial close is targeted for late-2025.

Capital expenditure during construction and installation will be approximately €300 million before delivering a recurring annual income underpinned by the project’s offtake agreement from when commercial operations are expected to begin in 2026.

Corre Energy chief executive Keith McGrane said the deal “speeds up and broadens our income profile for Zuidwending while delivering critical storage to meet future energy consumption needs”.

“This crystallisation event secures immediate investment to fund the venture followed by further payment at financial close and represents a model to realise nearer term cashflows to supplement our compressed air energy storage development,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr McGrane said Corre believes batteries “could play a major role in our current and future projects”.

“It’s a model we can replicate and scale because the economics stack up, it can accelerate projects and the technology is highly complementary,” he added.

Zuidwending is located in the Netherlands, 20 kms from the nearest coast, close to offshore wind and solar farms, and at the centre of the country’s transitioning energy system.

The link-up comes at a time when state-owned electricity grid operator TenneT has said investment in Dutch electricity infrastructure will need to double over the next decade.