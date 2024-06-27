Chambers refuses to budge on AIB pay cap after State stake falls below 30%

The Government's holding in AIB has fallen below 30 per cent. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times logos logo

The new Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers, has decided against removing executive pay restrictions at AIB after he sold a further batch of shares in the lender on Wednesday evening in a deal that reduced the State’s holding below the key psychological 30 per cent level.

The Minister raised almost €593 million from the sale of a 5 per cent stake in AIB, marking the first significant decision he has taken since he was formally appointed on Wednesday.

The trade reduces the State’s holding to 25.5 per cent. It also brings the State’s total cash recovery to date on the bank’s €20.8 billion crisis-era bailout to over €16 billion, according to AIB.

Its remaining 25.5 per cent holding is currently worth €3.16 billion, which would leave taxpayers €1.64 billion under water on a cash in, cash out basis.

READ MORE

“There is no legal requirement to remove or alter the compensation cap at any point as the State’s shareholding in AIB reduces. This most recent disposal and all further share disposals can happen without visiting the topic of remuneration,” a spokesman for the Department of Finance said on Thursday morning.

He added that the €500,000 executive pay cap at AIB “will remain in place but will be reviewed at the appropriate time, which has yet to be decided upon”.

Former minister for finance Paschal Donohue said in 2022 that the Government would lift the pay cap once it fell below an unspecified “appropriate level”, after he removed a similar restriction at Bank of Ireland on the sale of the State’s final shares in that lender.

Department of Finance officials had suggested in internal documents that falling below 50 per cent could be the point at which AIB should be free to decide on salaries of executives. However, Mr Donohoe’s successor, Michael McGrath, declined to do so last summer when the holding fell below that threshold.

AIB has been lobbying Government for some time to remove pay restrictions, saying it is a “material risk” to keeping senior staff, especially since its main rival, Bank of Ireland, is free to set its own executive pay.

The department spokesman declined to say if falling below the 25 per cent level – expected later this year – will provide an opportunity to revisit the restrictions.

The Government has been selling down its stake since early 2022 on three fronts: dribbling small amounts of shares into the market; placing larger 5 per cent blocks on occasion; and participating in stock buy-backs by the bank. The holding stood at 71 per cent in January 2022 before the sell-down programme began.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt welcomed the latest share placing, priced at €4.90 a piece, equating to a 2.7 per cent discount to their closing price on Wednesday.

“This well-supported transaction is another important milestone in the normalisation of the share register and will yield a further €593 million for the Irish taxpayer, to whom AIB owes an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis,” he said.

Shares in AIB have risen by 32 per cent over the past 12 months. Investor sentiment towards Irish banks – whose earnings are much more sensitive to interest rates than your typical European bank – has been underpinned this year as expectations of the pace at which the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut official borrowing costs have been reined in.

At the start of the year, financial markets had factored in 1.5 percentage points of rate reductions. While the ECB moved earlier this month to lower official rates by a quarter of a point – bringing its deposit rate down to 3.75 per cent – economists estimate that only two more cuts are in store for the remainder of the year. At the start of the year, the market had been pricing in six quarter-point rate reductions.

The €16 billion recovered by the State from AIB to date includes proceeds from an initial public offering in 2017, redemption of bailout bonds, interest, guarantee fees and dividends.