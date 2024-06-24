Aer Lingus may meet pilots this week as flight disruption to begin on Wednesday

Ialpa Mark Tighe president Ialpa accompanied by principal officers (back l to r) Dermot Moran, vice president Ialpa, Owen Kelly, vice president administration, and Daniel Langan vice president finance after notifying Aer Lingus of industrial action. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Aer Lingus pilots have asked the company to release from duty their trade union negotiators in a move indicating that the sides in the airline’s increasingly bitter pay dispute could meet this week.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) plan an open-ended work to rule from Wednesday and an eight hour strike on Saturday morning, sparking multiple flight cancellations, as they pursue a claim for a 23.88 per cent pay rise.

The union has asked Aer Lingus to release its negotiators, who are on flying duty, opening the possibility that the pair could meet as they prepare for this week’s industrial action.

Ialpa is waiting for confirmation from the company that it will release the pilots.

The news follows a weekend during which the rift between the sides appeared to widen further with the union accusing the company of antagonising members and officials.

Both have said publicly that they remain willing to meet to resolve the row, which has been building since early this year.

Pilots argue that their claim is reasonable in light of inflation and pay rates in equivalent airlines, the company has branded it exorbitant.

Aer Lingus has cancelled 124 flights over five days from Wednesday, June 26th, to minimise the work to rule’s consequences.

The airline subsequently said it would cancel 120 services on Saturday morning, June 29th, as a consequence of the eight-hour strike that the union plans between 5am and 1pm on that day.

It will reschedule some transatlantic flights timed for that day.

Aer Lingus is offering passengers who have booked between Wednesday June 26 and Tuesday July 2nd the options of cancelling their flights in exchange for refunds or altering them free of charge.