Aer Lingus due to tell passengers about cancellations

Aer Lingus is due to begin telling passengers on Friday of planned cancellations next week as the airline prepares to face industrial action by pilots.

The company said on Thursday that it will cancel between 22 and 44 flights daily from Wednesday June 26th to Sunday June 30th to combat likely chaos caused by a pilots’ work to rule.

It plans to begin informing affected passengers from Friday, a process likely to last into Saturday, as it bids to contact those whose flights face cancellation. Up to 8,000 people a-day may be affected.

“At present, it’s a case that Aer Lingus will be contacting customers over the course of the day and into tomorrow,” said an airline spokesman.

READ MORE

Aer Lingus is also offering anyone who has booked a flight between Wednesday June 26th and Tuesday July 2nd the opportunity to cancel and take a cash or voucher refund, or to alter their booking for free.

The airline said that most of the cancellations will be short-haul flights, from the Republic’s airports to Europe, but did not rule out the likelihood that some transatlantic services will also suffer.

[ What are my rights if industrial action at Aer Lingus affects my holiday plans? ]

Services from Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports will all be hit.

Aer Lingus stressed that the move is meant to protect as many flights as possible and to minimise last-minute cancellations that would result if it took no steps to deal with the work to rule.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association is taking action as it pursues claims for a 23.88 per cent pay rise to compensate members from inflation.

The work to rule cuts will leave Aer Lingus without the flexibility it needs to operate a full holiday schedule as normal.