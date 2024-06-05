Institute of Education seeks to expand campus with plan to redevelop adjoining buildings

The Institute of Education on Lower Leeson Street in Dublin. it has submitted a planning application redevelop its adjoining properties Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

As Leaving Cert exams commence, one of the largest schools in the State, the Institute of Education in Dublin, has submitted a planning application redevelop t its adjoining properties on Leeson Street Lower.

The proposed development will see the refurbishment of the properties at 19 and 20 Leeson Street Lower to provide enhanced facilities for existing students and staff, including nine new classrooms and tutorial rooms.

The buildings are currently used by the institute for administration and break out zones, a spokesman said.

While refurbishing of existing structures, the plan also includes the construction of a new four-storey extension to the rear of both buildings.

The institute said the proposal would preserve the “unique architectural character” of both buildings while adapting them to meet modern educational needs.

“This will facilitate nine new classrooms and associated tutorial rooms arising from proposed alteration works to the existing buildings at number 19 and 20 Leeson Street Lower, and the provision of the new, seamlessly integrated four-storey extension at the rear of the buildings, fronting on to Convent Place,” it said.

The institute indicated it had plans to recruit seven new teachers to join its expanding staff. The institute is one of Ireland’s largest schools with its student numbers in September set to surpass 1,600.

Principal Yvonne O’Toole described the proposal as a key step for the institute.

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with the proposed refurbishment of 19 and 20 Leeson Street and to be providing a suite of new modern classrooms, tutorial rooms and study areas for our students,” she said.

“The new Leaving Cert syllabus is generating the need for more specialised facilities to support a wider and more varied syllabus and the Institute is committed to providing the absolute best learning environment for its students,” she said.

Later this year, we will officially become the largest school in Ireland which is testament to the success of our model which very simply commits to achieving excellence in everything we do and to place the student at the centre of every decision. The quality of our teaching facilities must also match our high standards in tuition, and this new development project will be a significant step towards enhancing this highly student-centred environment,” she said.