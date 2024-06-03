Aer Lingus pilots reject Labour Court terms

Aer Lingus pilots have rejected Labour Court proposals aimed at brokering an interim deal in their pay row with the airline.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) voted over the last week on a Labour Court recommendation that they accept pay hikes totalling 9.25 per cent and return to talks with management over deadlocked issues.

An estimated 94 per cent voted against the plan according to results that the union has not yet officially confirmed.

Pilots’ vote follows a recommendation from their union’s executive that they reject the Labour Court deal, which Ialpa says does not address key issues.

The move creates uncertainty for holidaymakers as it increases the likelihood of the dispute continuing through the summer.