Deliveroo sees slow start to 2024 in UK and Ireland

Deliveroo said sales were flat in the first three months of this year. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed weaker trading across the UK and Ireland at the start of the year against an “uncertain” consumer backdrop.

The group said UK and Ireland order numbers remained flat in the first quarter, having risen by 1 per cent in the previous three months.

Sales by gross transaction value (GTV) – a key measure for the sector – rose by 6 per cent across the region, down from growth of 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said the UK and Ireland consumer environment “remains stable but uncertain”.

Overall, Deliveroo said it returned to growth in order numbers group-wide in the first quarter, with a 2 per cent increase against a 3 per cent fall over 2023 as a whole.

Group GTV also lifted 6 per cent on a constant currency basis, up from 4 per cent growth in the previous three months, thanks to a better performance across France, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong. – PA