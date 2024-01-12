Value and volume of services sector saw annual increases in November

The value of services was 2.9 per cent higher in November compared with the same month the previous year.

The value of services was 2.9 per cent higher in November when compared with the same month the previous year, with the largest growth of 6.8 per cent in transportation and storage, data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

Increases were also observed in professional, scientific and technical activities (6.4 per cent); information and communication (3 per cent); wholesale and retail trade (2.3 per cent); and administrative and support service activities (1.4 per cent).

The two sectors which showed an annual decrease were other service activities (-3.7 per cent) and accommodation and food service activities (-0.6 per cent).

On an annual basis, services were 3.8 per cent higher in volume terms in November 2023 when compared with November 2022. The largest annual growth was in information and communication (7 per cent).

Increases were also observed in transportation and storage (6.2 per cent); wholesale and retail trade (3.6 per cent); and professional, scientific and technical activities (3 per cent).

The sectors which recorded decreases in activity were other service activities (-9.5 per cent); accommodation and food service activities (-7.4 per cent); and administrative and support service activities (-1.3 per cent).

On a monthly basis, the value of services output in November fell by 3.9 per cent when compared with the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The sectors that recorded monthly decreases were information and communication (-7.7 per cent); accommodation and food service activities (-3.3 per cent); and professional, scientific and technical activities (-1.8 per cent).

The sectors which recorded growth in activity were administrative and support service activities (2.1 per cent); transportation and storage (1.8 per cent); and wholesale and retail trade (+0.7 per cent). Other service activities remained unchanged.

The volume of services output in November was 6.6 per cent lower when compared with the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The sectors with monthly volume decreases were accommodation and food service activities (-7.6 per cent); information and communication (-5.1 per cent); professional, scientific and technical activities (-1.4 per cent); and other service activities (-0.3 per cent).

The sectors that showed an increase in volume were administrative and support service activities (5 per cent) and transportation and storage (1.8 per cent). Wholesale and retail trade remained unchanged in volume terms when compared with October.