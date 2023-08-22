CRH boss third best paid CEO on FTSE 100, Central Bank’s data breach, and low interest rates on State savings

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold, left, received the third highest CEO remuneration among FTSE 100 companies last year. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

CRH chief Albert Manifold was the third best paid CEO at a FTSE 100 company last year, according to an annual study by the High Pay Centre think-tank. This news comes as the Dublin-headquartered building materials giant prepares to move its primary listing from London to New York. Ellen O’Regan reports.

The Central Bank of Ireland has admitted breaching data protection rules by holding personal credit histories for longer than allowed, possibly hitting 20,500 people seeking loans from banks or other lenders, it emerged yesterday. Barry O’Halloran has the details on an embarrassing episode for the financial regulator.

It’s not just banks that are failing depositors with low interest rates, the State is, too, via various savings products offered by the National Treausury Management Agency, writes Fiona Reddan in our personal finance big read.

In our second personal finance Q&A of the week, a reader inquires about how they might be able pass on their family home in Dublin to their only child, without the child being saddled with a large tax bill on inheritance. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Pension auto-enrolment for workers has been in the planning for about 16 years yet the proposed launch of it next year is news to the most people, according to a recent survey. This is worrying news, writes Cantillon.

There was an exuberant mood at the TG4 autumn schedule launch on Monday despite the gloomy spillover from the RTÉ payments scandal, according to Laura Slattery in her media and marketing column.

Energy prices this winter should come down, according to the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, but homeowners shouldn’t bank the savings just yet, writes Cantillon.

The Government must give An Bord Pleanála and other agencies cash to hire enough staff to ensure that the State hits its green energy targets, according to a budget wish list from industry lobby group Wind Energy Ireland. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Does it matter if Goldman Sach’s CEO David Solomon is “too big a jerk” to run Wall Street giant? Stocktake offers a view.

Ireland ranks in the top three most attractive countries in the EU for international jobseekers, according to research by jobs website Indeed. Ellen O’Regan examines the findings.

A Laois-based company behind liqueurs like Feeney’s Irish Cream reported a more than eight-fold jump in profits in the year to end of March 2022 as the global market for the protected Irish spirit expanded again. Ian Curran reports.

In Me & My Money, Ray Blackwell, a pub owner and cofounder of the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, tells Tony Clayton-Lea about getting married in Las Vegas at “the little white chapel” by an Elvis impersonator, after which he went to a “fancy bar” and asked for their most expensive tequila. “The server told me it was €5,000 for a shot so I immediately settled for the inferior but delicious €200 shot!”

