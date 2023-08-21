Central Bank admits data breach connected with Central Credit Register

The Central Bank of Ireland’s headquarters in Dublin’s docklands. The regulator has admitted a data breach connected with the Central Credit Register. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The State’s financial regulator has admitted a data protection breach by holding personal credit histories for longer than allowed, hitting up to 20,500 people seeking loans from banks or other lenders, it emerged on Monday.

The Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates financial services, said it held borrowers’ details on a credit register for three months longer than a five-year limit on the retention of this information.

“This error constitutes a data breach under data protection legislation,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

The bank added that no unauthorised third parties had access to the information, nor was any borrower’s data compromised as a consequence.

READ MORE

The regulator apologised for the error, saying that it acted immediately to fix the problem and that the register was now functioning normally.

A statement explained that the Central Bank is responsible for the Irish Central Credit Register, which stores personal and credit information on every person in the State who borrows more than €500.

Lenders update the data every month, including with information on borrowers who miss repayments on mortgages, credit cards, loans, overdrafts or other debts.

Credit institutions can access the register to vet individual loan applications, while borrowers themselves are entitled to any personal information held on them.

The register can only keep the data for a maximum of five years, after which it is automatically deleted.

However, the Central Bank said that information for May, June and July 2018 had not been deleted following a technical error.

Consequently it was included in any credit reports issued to lenders and borrowers between June 1st and August 7th this year.

“While this information was accurate, the additional three months of information should not have been made available, and constitutes a data breach under data protection legislation,” the bank confirmed.

The bank did not say how many people were on the register at the time. It acknowledged that 20,500 borrowers who had difficulties making repayments during those months in 2018 were the subject of credit enquiries while the unauthorised information was available.

“It is important to note that the information held on the Central Credit Register is one of many factors that lenders use to determine whether a loan is approved or not,” said the bank.

It added that the fact that a lender makes a credit inquiry does not mean that the business will use the information in their final decision. The breach has been disclosed to the Data Protection Commission.