RTÉ crisis ‘tells its own story’, says TG4 boss as he criticises ‘monolithic’ media funding

TG4 director general Alan Esslemont alluded to the crisis at RTÉ following the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal as he called for increased funding for Irish language media and for the State to stop treating public service media as “monolithic”.

“TG4 helps bring much needed change, diversity and innovation to Ireland’s monolithic public service media ecosystem. I think what is going on at present tells its own story,” said Mr Esslemont.

Speaking at the launch of TG4′s Sceideal an Fhómhair (autumn schedule) in Dublin on Monday, he said the baseline for Irish language media funding had been “set at the lowest possible level” for decades.

Whenever this is challenged, the rationale offered is “based on commercial thinking, not on public service thinking, and not even on the legislation that they are meant to work to”.

The TG4 boss praised Minister for Media Catherine Martin and said he trusted in her vision and her “bona fides”.

“But I’m not yet convinced that the State is ready to learn a new way of thinking.”

Mr Esslemont has repeatedly highlighted the economic as well as the linguistic and societal benefits of more equitable public service media funding.

“TG4 believes – and sometimes only TG4 believes – in the regional development of media in Ireland in an industry that seems to strategise solely for growth around Dublin,” he said.

The broadcaster is hoping for a substantial increase in support in Budget 2024, having received its largest-ever funding increase of €7.3 million in the last budget. It has since ramped up its commissioning levels, while about half of the sum was allocated to its new children’s channel.

TG4 will launch this channel, Cúla4, on September 8th, it confirmed, as it announced details of its autumn schedule.

Documentary highlights on TG4 in the months ahead include Rúin na bPortach, a series about the bogs and peatlands of Ireland and the world presented by Cormac Ó hÁdhmaill; Ag Triall ar an Tobar, a six-part series by Manchán Magan about the stories associated with Ireland’s holy wells; and the return of both Misneach and historical love story series Scéalta Grá na hÉireann.

[ TG4’s Alan Esslemont: ‘We should have equal status with RTÉ if Irish is to flourish’ ]

Tarrthálaithe na hÉireann follows the Irish coast guard, mountain rescue teams and community rescue boats, while one-off programmes include Tuilte, a documentary about the impact of recent floods in Galway, Inishowen, Belfast and Monaghan, and Aerfort Dhún na nGall, about the running of Donegal airport.

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin presents Curfá, a new entertainment series in which she searches for the best choir in Ireland, while Daniel O’Donnell is back with Opry le Daniel ar Thuras from the Millennium Forum in Derry and there is a second run for traditional music series Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy.

Alongside the return of long-running soap Ros na Rún, TG4 will broadcast the six-part drama Northern Lights, which follows two grieving strangers as their worlds collide on a rainy night in Dublin.

The co-production between Irish company Deadpan Pictures and Belgium’s Potemkino has been made for TG4 and Flemish streaming service Streamz with Screen Ireland support and international distribution by US company Lionsgate Television.

Meanwhile, Cine4, the film scheme co-founded by the broadcaster, will return to cinemas later this year with the Kerry-set Tarrac. The “intimate character drama” stars Kelly Gough as a woman who returns home after her father (Lorcan Cranitch) has a heart attack and then finds herself returning to the competitive world of Naomhóg rowing.