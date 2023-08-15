Kenmare Resources says production stronger in second half

Mining company Kenmare Resources said production had shown signs of picking up in the second half of 2023, following weaker production in the first six months of the year.

Kenmare, which produces titanium minerals and zircon, operates the Moma titanium minerals mine in northern Mozambique, said good product pricing and strong shipment volumes in the first half of the year drove record revenues.

“Production in early H2 2023 has been strong, supported by higher grades, better HMC recoveries and increased tonnes mined,” said Michael Carvill, Kenmare Resources managing director. “Production in H1 2023 was unfortunately lower than our expectations, primarily due to a severe lightning strike in Q1 and its lingering impact.

Production of heavy mineral concentrate was down 14 per cent to 633,900 tonnes, while total finished product production was 10 per cent lower at 472,600 tonnes. Total shipments were up 31 per cent to 556,800 tonnes.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 6 per cent to $110.4 million for the first half, with profit after tax rising 8 per cent to $67.8 million.

Revenue from mineral products was $229.7 million in the first half of 2023, up 26 per cent compared to to 2022. That was driven by a 31 per cent rise in shipment volumes, with the drawdown of finished product stockpiles offsetting a 4 per cent fall in average realised prices.

Ilmenite prices were stable, although the titanium pigment market slowing in the second half of the year. Kenmare said the global macroeconomic conditions were also hitting demand for zircon, with spot prices moving below contracted prices.

At the end of the first half of the year, net cash was $42.3 million, up from $25.7 million at the end of December.

The company said it planned to increase its interim dividend by 59 per cent to 17.5 US cents per share. That is in line with Kenmare’s policy to maintain dividend payments of approximately $50 million per annum.

Kenmare has also announced a share buyback of $30 million through a tender offer.