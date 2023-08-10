Rents stabilise in Dublin; mortgage rates breach 4%; and shared office giant on the brink

Rents are stabilising in Dublin but still rising sharply elsewhere in the State, according to new figures from Daft.ie.

Rents continued to rise nationally in the second quarter but “stabilised” in Dublin, according to the new data from the Daft.ie website. However, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy, supply is still an issue.

Eoin also looks at Central Bank data which shows that even before the most recent European Central Bank rise, average Irish mortgage rates were back above 4 per cent for the first time in almost a decade and rising at the second fastest rate in the euro zone.

Doubt over the future of shared office space specialists WeWork presents a further challenges for a Dublin office market already contending with the global tech slowdown and other factors this year. Ian Curran reports.

As Paddy Power parent Flutter Entertainment reported a 38 per cent rise in turnover and profits of €128 million for the first half of the year, doubts remain over whether it can continue selling its shares on the Irish Stock Exchange once it takes a secondary listing in New York late this year or in early 2024. Eoin Burke-Kennedy and Barry O’Halloran report.

READ MORE

A top Davy executive has quit the board of the broker’s former ultimate holding business which is suing the stock traders’ new owner, Bank of Ireland. Peter Flanagan has the details.

No energy suppliers were willing to pitch for a tender worth roughly €80 million to supply power for State agencies because of “extreme volatility” in energy prices last year, writes Ken Foxe.,

Italian bank shares regained some ground on Wednesday after the government sought to address market turmoil by partially backtracking on a surprise windfall levy on the sector that will do nothing for the equanimity of executives at Ireland’s top banks.

Gowan Group has announced the sale of its motor retail business to Dublin-based Brightstone Trading, which trades as Bright Motor Group, for an undisclosed sum, subject to competition commission approval, writes Laura Slattery.

In her column, Karlin Lillington examines the complexities of regulating AI which no one fully understands.

Elsewhere in technology, ChatGPT developer Sam Altman has a new company, Worldcoin, offering crypto for iris scans in what it says is an effort to protect people from the excesses of AI.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.