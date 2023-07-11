Samuel Beckett bridge developer Graham Group reports turnover of €1.28bn

Graham Group was part of a joint venture that built the Samuel Beckett bridge over the river Liffey in Dublin

Down-based developer Graham Group has announced turnover of almost £1.1 billion (€1.28 billion) as the company delivered a range of large projects across Ireland and Britain in the past 12 months.

Best known in the Republic for the completion of the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin, the developer delivered several projects locally in the past year, including transformation of the Marks & Spencer store in Liffey Valley, the new Tag Heuer boutique at Dundrum Town Centre and an office fit-out for Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (RSA), also in Dundrum.

The company also has a continuing partnership with Dublin City University for the provision of hard facilities management, cleaning and reception services across its campus.

In recently published accounts, the group, headquartered in Hillsborough in Co Down, reported that revenue jumped 15.3 per cent in the financial year to March 2023, with profit before tax hitting £15.1 million.

READ MORE

Graham said its strong balance sheet had allowed the group to improve its supply chain management and supplier payment statistics, as well as continue to invest in training its more than 2,200 staff.

Headline projects being completed by the group in Northern Ireland include 778 homes at the Loft Lines in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, the £44 million second phase of Belfast Harbour Studios, a new £33 million building for Down High School in Downpatrick, a 12-storey student accommodation block on Nelson Street, Belfast and works for the Belfast Transport Hub and NI Water.

Looking forward, the group said it was in a “strong position” with a record pipeline of £2 billion.

Chief executive Andrew Bill said the results were achieved “despite the complexity of the current inflationary environment and other notable external factors”.

“Strong governance and commercial management are at the heart of our approach to sustainable growth. We focus on quality delivery and take pride in our record for securing repeat business and the development of collaborative client relationships,” he said.

“The adoption of a pragmatic and selective approach to work winning, built on a platform of risk management, allows us to positively approach the rest of 2023, and beyond,” he added.