Penneys opens new €16m Dundrum store

Staff at the new Penneys store in Dundrum greet one of the first customers Theo Soares aged 4 and a half. The new Penneys store will become the firm's third largest in Ireland.

Penneys has opened its new store in Dundrum Town Centre, following a €16 million investment by the retailer and creating 130 jobs.

The new store is located on the second and third floors of the shopping centre, increasing its shopping space by almost two-thirds. It allows the retailer to offer a wider range of clothing, accessories, an in-store beauty salon, and a vintage and one-off clothing concession, as well as an expanded homewares section.

“This has been a significant project for our property and retail teams, and the finished result looks incredible,” said Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland. “Our continued investment in our Irish business demonstrates the confidence and commitment we have in our home market, and we are proud to continue to play our part in supporting Irish cities, towns and communities.”

The company, which trades as Primark outside Ireland, has 37 stores in Ireland, and has committed to investing more than €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years.

Penneys opens €16 million store at Dundrum Town Centre.

The store was officially opened by Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, with special responsibility for Retail Business,

“This €16 million investment by Penneys in Dundrum is hugely welcome and highlights the attractiveness of Dundrum Town Centre as a place to do business,” he said. “Retail is the largest private sector employer in Ireland, driving economic growth in communities across the country. In creating 130 new jobs, this new store offers an exciting career path and allows people to explore the huge variety of roles the retail sector has to offer.”

Primark has opened four new stores in three days across Europe and the US this week, and an extended store in the UK, as part of a €50 million investment that brings the total number of stores to 425.