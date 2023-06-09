Meta seeks judicial review of DPC’s €1.2bn fine

Meta Ireland has lodged a judicial review of the €1.2bn fine handed down by the DPC. Photograph: Alan Betson

Social media giant Meta has filed a judicial review of the Data Protection Commission’s decision last month on data transfers that saw it handed a blockbuster €1.2 billion fine.

The action, which had been widely expected, came less than three weeks after the DPC imposed the fine for breaching data protection guidelines through the transfer of EU user data to the US.

Meta was also ordered to suspend the transfer of European user data to the United States and to stop the “unlawful processing, including storage, in the US” of European data already transferred in violation of European Union law.

The company will now ask the High Court to review the matter. A second case filed by Meta against the DPC on the matter deals with a miscellaneous matter of law.

Meta updated its data-transfer arrangements after a judgment by the Court of Justice of the European Union that found existing rules on such transfers were not compliant with European legislation. However, the DPC found these changes did not address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects.

Meta Ireland did not comment on the action.