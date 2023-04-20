DAA returned to profit last year as pandemic ebbs

Terminal Airport Terminal 2 at night. Its operator State-owned DAA, earned €98 million profit last year, its first since 2019.

State airports company DAA returned to profit in 2023 with a €98 million surplus after tax as it emerged from almost two years of Government Covid curbs.

The company responsible for Cork and Dublin airports now expects passenger numbers to equal 2019, but Kenny Jacobs, chief executive, dismissed reports of likely chaos at the capital’s gateway this summer.

DAA’s annual accounts show that profit after tax hit €98 million last year, following losses in 2020 and 2021 stemming from Government restrictions on travel sparked by the Covid-19 virus.

Dublin and Cork handled a total of 30.3 million passengers last year, 85 per cent of their pre-pandemic totals, DAA said.

More than 28.1 million people passed through Dublin, while Cork, the State’s second biggest airport, hosted 2.24 million passengers.