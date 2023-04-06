Ryanair seeks to join High Court action on airport charges

Ryanair DAC chief executive Eddie Wilson confirmed that the airline is seeking to support regulators in DAA's High Court challenge to their ruling on airport charges. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Ryanair has asked the High Court to allow it support aviation regulators in a case involving a challenge by Dublin Airport operator DAA against a ruling on passenger charges.

DAA is challenging a Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) ruling that Dublin Airport limit increases in passenger charges to a maximum of €11.73 per person by 2026, on the grounds that it will leave the company short of cash for critical improvements.

Ryanair confirmed on Thursday that it has asked the High Court for permission to “join” the action, where it will support the regulator and argue against further passenger charge increases.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the group’s biggest individual airline, said the carrier had filed a petition with the High Court asking to be allowed persuade it to reject the DAA’s appeal.

He warned that air links and tourism were at risk “as DAA embarks on a €3 billion-plus programme of wasteful capital expenditure and pressures CAR through the High Court to allow even more rip-off charges than the 45 per cent increase already permitted by CAR”.

DAA said it noted the development. A spokesman said that in its efforts to remain one of Europe’s ultra low-cost airports it was very clear that “passengers, airlines and Government wish to see greater operational resilience at Dublin Airport”.

He added that the modest price the company charged airlines reflected this.