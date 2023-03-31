Lufthansa subsidiary opens Shannon engine repair facility

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon diversifies portfolio in Ireland with launch of new aircraft engine facility: IDA interim chief executive Mary Buckley with LTTS chief executive Michael Malewski (centre) and Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell. Photograph: Eamon Ward

An Irish subsidiary of Lufthansa has opened a new engine part repair facility that it says has already created 25 new jobs in the region.

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS), part of the German aviation giant’s aircraft services division, said the 2,000 sq m division brings to 10,000 sq m the group’s total capacity in Shannon, where it specialises in the repair of components for high and low pressure turbines for plane engines.

It said the new facility will help the group expand and diversify its portfolio, which will require LTTS to recruit more employees over the near term.

Alongside the extension of its footprint in Ireland, LTTS will also now be able to offer new products for turbine engines that power Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

The development allows LTTS to include engine manifolds, which distribute air or fluids for optimal engine performance, among its specialist services. When manifolds become damaged or worn, they can diminish engine performance and lead to increased emissions.

LTTS has been operating in Ireland since 1992. The company has added an additional 106 people to its workforce over the past two years and now employs more than 300 people across its operations in Shannon, Kildare and Dublin.

Recruitment remains a priority for the company, according to chief executive Michael Malewski.

“I believe we have some of the best people in the world working for us at each of our three locations, but we need even more as we experience rapid post-pandemic recovery,” he said.

LTTS has a particular need for more experienced aviation engineers as well as qualified mechanics and engineers from any field interested in moving into the aviation industry, Mr Malewski added.

The LTTS chief hailed the Government, IDA Ireland, Shannon Chamber and Shannon Airport Group for their “continued support” in facilitating the growth of the company in Ireland.

The launch of the new facility was attended by Kieran O’Donnell, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and by IDA Ireland interim chief executive Mary Buckley.

“This is a significant and welcome investment announcement by Lufthansa Technik and is a fantastic sign of not only rapid recovery, but of growth in the aviation sector once again,” Mr O’Donnell said.

“LTTS is a long-standing and significant employer in Ireland and is particularly prominent in the Shannon cluster.”

The announcement on Friday follows the recent launch of Lufthansa Technik’s Mobile Engine Services facility in Kildare.