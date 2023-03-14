Ryanair plans 14 new summer routes from Dublin

Ryanair said the expansion of its summer schedule will support more than 13,000 jobs locally, including 1,00 direct pilot, engineering and cabin crew jobs. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Ryanair has announced an additional 14 new routes to and from Dublin Airport this summer to destinations including Spain, Greece and France among others, forecasting a 10 per cent jump in traffic growth from 2022.

The Irish carrier will operate a total of 130 connections and more than 2,000 weekly flights to and from the capital, the airline told reporters at a press conference in Dublin Airport on Tuesday morning

Ryanair said the expansion of its summer schedule will support more than 13,000 jobs locally, including 1,000 direct pilot, engineering and cabin crew jobs.

The carrier expects to carry more than 16 million passengers this year.

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said the Dublin summer schedule is the airline’s “biggest ever”.

“Dublin is, I would say, the most connected airport in Europe,” he said, adding that Ryanair is the “most recovered” airline from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he warned the airline still risks being “T-boned by external events” such as the war in Ukraine.