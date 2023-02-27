Nissan plans to offer almost 100% EV range in Europe by 2026

Nissan expects 98 per cent of vehicles it offers in Europe will be electric or hybrid by 2026. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Nissan Motor is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said.

The company also said it will increase power train production in the United States, as it looks to catch up in a segment dominated by newer automakers.

The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs) with its all-battery-powered Leaf but has struggled alongside many legacy automakers in the face of increasing competition from nimbler new entrants, such as Tesla and BYD.

Nissan now aims to have electrified vehicles – which include its advanced hybrid e-power cars – make up over 55 per cent of global sales by fiscal 2030, from a previous goal of 50 per cent, it said.

In Europe, it will make practically all its offerings electric or series-hybrids by fiscal 2026, at 98 per cent. That is up from the previous target of 75 per cent.

Nissan said in a statement that it plans 27 new electrified vehicles globally by 2030, 19 of which will be all-battery EVs. That compared with its previous plan of 23 electrified vehicles including 15 all-battery EVs.

In the US, in addition to EV production at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant, Nissan plans to build electric power trains at its Decherd plant in the same state to help it meet requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act, chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday.

Nissan is confident it will be in compliance with the act, due to the localisation, starting calendar year 2026, Mr Gupta said in an online briefing. – Reuters/ AP