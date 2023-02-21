Revolut scams, tourism worries, and Woodberry’s deal

Revolut is dealing with a growing number of scam text messages aimed at its customers Photo: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

Revolut has become incredibly popular in recent years, but like many other financial institutions, it is dealing with a growing number of scam text messages aimed at its customers. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Fáilte Ireland has called on the Government to take what it calls a “more balanced approach” to the issue of refugees housed in the hospitality sector, amid warnings that some tourist hotspots are down capacity for accommodation. Colin Gleeson has the details.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a query from a person unknotting their late father's finances, Fiona Reddan looks at what Minister for Finance Michael McGrath might do on tax, and athlete Ciara Mageean talks through her attitude to money.

Dublin-based Woodberry Capital has acquired packaging company Incodia, the UK’s largest supplier of gift, loyalty and membership cards, for an undisclosed sum. Ian Curran has the story.

In her column, Bernice Harrison analyses how non-alcoholic beverages have become key to drinks firm’s marketing strategies.

Permanent TSB is on track to report as much as a €400 million accounting gain for last year as a result of the purchase of loans from Ulster Bank, pushing the group to its highest pretax profit since before the financial crash, according to analysts. Joe Brennan has read the research notes.

Electricity supplier Pinergy has become the first energy provider in Ireland to reduce its electricity prices since 2020 as European wholesale energy price inflation continues to moderate. Ian Curran has the details.

Heat pump installation specialist GS Renewable plans to expand its operations in the Republic and Germany as demand for fossil fuel-free energy from business continues to grow. Barry O’Halloran reports.

As Meta prepares to roll out subscription services for Instagram and Facebook, Ciara O’Brien explains what it all means.

The late managing director of a company linked to the collapsed Dolphin Trust, which received €150 million from Irish investors, acted as shadow director to another firm which was an investment vehicle for pension investors, it has been claimed in Commercial Court proceedings.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik has raised concerns over plans for a new five storey office block scheme for a site adjacent to the ‘landmark’ protected structure Portobello House overlooking Dublin’s Grand Canal. Gordon Deegan has the story.

Gordon also reports that Fingal Co Council has said it is not satisfied Amazon Web Services has fully demonstrated that its plan to build three data centres in north Dublin accords with revised Government policy on such facilities.

Cantillon looks at AIB’s stance that it doesn’t comment on individual customers amid reports that hurler DJ Carey had a 99 per cent write-down on €9.5 million of borrowings. As Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf defends Ireland’s economic growth Cantillon also assesses how much of our GDP number is real, and whether optimism to prevalent in the financial markets at present is warranted.

