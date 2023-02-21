Heat pump firm GS Renewable eyes expansion in Republic and Germany

Part of the heat pump plant that Irish business GS Renewable installed at Hale Park in Britain

Heat pump installation specialist GS Renewable plans to expand its operations in the Republic and Germany as demand for fossil fuel-free energy from business continues to grow.

Founded by businessman Thomas Vaughan, who first began installing heat pumps more than 20 years ago, GS builds and installs heat pump plants for commercial and industrial customers.

According to Mr Vaughan, it plans expanding its plants in Co Kildare, and close to Berlin in Germany, to cater for growing demand as businesses seek alternative energy sources to fossil fuels.

Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is driving this trend, which promises to be more pronounced from next year, when the EU will oblige companies to report on their environmental and social governance, making them more accountable for energy use and carbon output.

Headquartered in Kilgowan, Co Kildare, GS Renewable has operations here, in Britain, continental Europe and also a presence in Hong Kong and China.

Mr Vaughan said expansion in the Republic will be geared at boosting the company’s technical expertise, while the German facility will focus more on production. He estimates this will cost €2 million to €3 million.

GS Renewable’s heat pump plants are designed to operate at an industrial scale and are aimed at businesses that use millions of kilowatt hours of electricity every year, Mr Vaughan said.

In broad terms, the company offers two products, a standard plant or a more tailored facility designed to cater for an organisation’s specific needs.

Its founder maintained that they can cut carbon emissions by 80 per cent and have broad application across industries whose processes need large quantities of energy for heating and cooling.

“We are working with three different distilleries at the moment,” he said, adding that the equipment can be used in pharmaceutical manufacture and other industries with complex manufacturing processes.

GS has installed its technology in Powerscourt Garden Pavilion, in Co Wicklow, Manor Farm and the Riverside Park Hotel, in Co Wexford and Hale Park in the UK.

Heat pumps work on similar lines to fridges, essentially moving or pumping heat from one place to another. As electricity provides the power they need, they do not need fossil fuel.

Mr Vaughan noted that the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland offers grants to businesses that want to switch to this technology.

However, he warned that the application system needs streamlining as it can take months to complete. This delays projects that already have lead-in times of up to 15 months, Mr Vaughan said.

“It’s very very onerous and it’s very time consuming. It could delay projects by anything from three to six months,” he said.

He pointed out that the delays that result could hinder the State’s efforts to meet tough carbon reduction targets up to 2030.