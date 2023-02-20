Bacik raises concerns over office development

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik has raised concerns over plans for a new five storey office block scheme for a site adjacent to the ‘landmark’ protected structure, Portobello House overlooking Dublin’s Grand Canal.

Portodev Ltd lodged plans for the five storey over lower ground level scheme that includes a cafe at ground floor level at Richmond Street South, Dublin 2 in January.

The scheme involves the demolition of a number of properties on Richmond Street.

In a submission to the council, Bacik states that “I am concerned to see the proposed construction of office blocks at this location, given our current housing and homelessness crisis”.

The Dublin Bay South TD argues that the “development of more office blocks will not contribute towards the provision of necessary homes and the promotion of sustainable communities”.

Deputy Bacik stated that “there are multiple vacant and underutilised office complexes already within the city centre. Therefore, I believe that property should be given to housing development in this city centre location”.

The TD also pointed out there are 11,632 people living in emergency accommodation as a result of homelessness “and the sustained development of high density and high quality housing is essential to the alleviation of this housing crisis”.

On behalf of the Rathgar Residents Association, Paddy Marron has told the council that the scheme should be refused in its entirety because of its impact on the ‘landmark’ protected structure, Portobello House.

In relation to the impact on Portobello House, Mr Marron states that what was a significant and historical building “will have lost its importance forever” and the historical streetscape of South Richmond Street and Portobello Plaza will have been irretrievably damaged.

He stated that “to approve this development would establish an undesirable precedent and would not be in the interests of future sustainable development”.

On behalf of the applicants, planning consultants, John Spain & Associates contends that the regeneration proposal “will make efficient use of an underutilised and predominantly derelict site”.

Mr Spain states that the proposal involved an appropriate mix of high quality office floor space and a publicly accessible cafe “which will complement and contribute to the vitality of the area”.

Mr Spain also states that the “proposed development has been carefully designed to mitigate impacts on the protected structure at Portobello House and fit appropriately within the urban grain in terms of height, scale and massing”.

A decision is due on the application next month.