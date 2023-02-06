Danone Ireland announces three-year partnership with FoodCloud

Killian Barry, Danone Ireland's managing director (left), with Aoibheann O’Brien, partnerships director at FoodCloud, and Brendan Dowling, of Whitefriar Community Centre, at FoodCloud’s hub in Tallaght, Dublin. Photograph: Julien Behal

Danone Ireland has announced a three-year partnership with FoodCloud, a not-for-profit social enterprise seeking to reduce food waste and alleviate food insecurity in Ireland.

The health-focused food and beverage company said the partnership would see it provide a nutrition education initiative as part of FoodCloud’s community support programme which assists approximately 600 charities and community groups around Ireland with educational resources and training.

Danone’s registered dietitians and nutritionists will directly support FoodCloud’s charity and community group partners with an annual webinar and the provision of recipes and nutritional information.

The company, which employs more than 740 people in Ireland and counts Actimel, Activia and Alpro among its brands, said the aim was to help charities and community groups around Ireland in making the most of surplus food and preparing nutritionally balanced meals for those who use their services.

“Having worked with FoodCloud for a number of years we wanted to evolve our partnership beyond providing surplus food to better supporting the charities and community groups who receive it,” said Danone Ireland managing director Killian Barry.

To date FoodCloud has redistributed 81,198 tonnes of surplus food in Ireland.