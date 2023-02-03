Dublin City Council signs off on south Dublin apartment plans amid local objections

Permission has been granted for the Milltown development despite warnings from a number of residents that the planned scheme “will attract a ghettoised population”. Photograph: Frank Miller

Dublin City Council has given the green light to contentious plans for a scaled-down 54-unit “build to rent” scheme for Milltown in Dublin 6

The council has granted planning permission despite warnings from a number of Dublin 6 residents that the planned scheme “will attract a ghettoised population” who will contribute little to support an established community.

The original 63-unit plan lodged by Westridge Milltown Ltd last July involved the construction of five studios, 27 one-bed units, 30 two-bed units and one three-bed unit across two blocks at Dunelm, Rydalmount, Milltown, Dublin 6.

However, after the council expressed concern over the scale and massing of the six-storey proposal, the developers reduced the number of units to 59 and the council has now ordered the further omission of Block B containing four units and an additional unit from Block A in its decision to grant.

Those changes mean the plans have now been limited to 54 homes in total.

Twenty objections were lodged against the proposed scheme with objectors voicing concerns over the build to rent model proposed for the area.

In individual objections, Francis Shortt, Rachel Clarke and Tomás MacKenna each made the same point that “the limited type of units proposed” will see the occupants of the development “contribute little to the support of an established community” although this will be “through no fault of their own”.

The residents pointed out in their individual objections that there appears to be an absence of “family-friendly” accommodation in the proposed development with only one three-bedroom unit proposed.

They stated that “resilience in planning terms requires a variety of use and accommodations provided. The application fails on all fronts.”

They stated that “by such 1,000 cuts do neighbourhoods lose their variety and attractiveness”.

Local resident Kevin Deane of Rydalmount, Milltown Road told Dublin City Council that he was very sad to see the amount of build to rent units being built at extortionately high and immoral rents leaving none available to people who would like to buy an apartment and settle down.

Planning consultants for Westridge Milltown, John Spain Associates, argued that the scheme aimed to deliver an appropriate density and form of residential development on this well-located site.

The planners stated that the removal of Block B along with other revisions “allows for a high level of development on a restricted elevated site”.

The council’s planner’s report concluded that the proposal was in line with the residential zoning of the site and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.