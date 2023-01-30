Goods handled by Irish ports up 4% in third quarter of last year

The total tonnes of goods handled by Irish ports in the third quarter of last year increased by 4 per cent compared with the same period the year before, data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

Some 3,202 vessels arrived in the seven main Irish ports. Dublin port accounted for 62 per cent of all vessel arrivals.

Goods forwarded from Irish ports amounted to 4.1 million tonnes in Q3 2022, while goods received amounted to 8.2 million tonnes.

CSO statistician Dr Nele van der Wielen said: “Irish ports handled 12.3 million tonnes of goods in July, August and September. This is an increase of 4 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 6 per cent when compared with the previous quarter.

“Britain and Northern Ireland accounted for 38 per cent of the total tonnage of goods handled in the main ports by region of trade in the quarter. EU countries accounted for 40 per cent of the total tonnage of goods handled in the main ports.

“The total number of vessels arriving in the seven main Irish ports decreased by 3 per cent when compared with the third quarter of 2021. Dublin Port accounted for 62 per cent of all vessel arrivals in Irish ports.”