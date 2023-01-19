Netflix boss to step down as company posts subscriber gains

The Harry & Meghan documentary helped Netflix to beat Wall Street forecasts for the fourth quarter. Photograph: Netflix

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announced on Thursday he will step down as chief executive, handing the reins of the streaming service to his long-time partner and co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, and the company’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters.

Mr Sarandos and Mr Peters will share the title of chief executives, with Mr Hastings serving as executive chairman. The change is effective immediately, representing the culmination of a decade of succession planning by the board. Both Mr Peters and Mr Sarandos were promoted in July 2020, amid a challenging time for the company.

Mr Hastings makes his exit on a high note. Netflix reported it added 7.66 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts of 4.57 million with help from Harry & Meghan and Wednesday in the battle to attract streaming television viewers.

The streaming video pioneer has been under pressure from restrained consumer spending and competition from Disney, Amazon and others spending billions of dollars to make TV shows and movies for online audiences.

Netflix lost customers in the first half of 2022. It returned to growth in the second half, but new customer additions remains below the pace of recent years.

To kick-start growth, Netflix introduced a cheaper, ad-supported option last November in 12 countries. It also has announced plans to crack down on password sharing.

The company's global subscriber base hit 231 million at the end of December.

Audiences flocked to Addams family tale Wednesday, the third-most watched show in Netflix history, the company said. Murder mystery Glass Onion and British royals documentary Harry & Meghan also were hits during the quarter.

Net income fell to $55 million (€50.8 million) or 12 cents per share, from $607 million or $1.33 per share a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.9 per cent to $7.85 billion, in line with expectations. – Reuters