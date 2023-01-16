Erisbeg acquires majority stake in commercial property design group ORS

Erisbeg is focussed on acquiring majority positions in high performing services businesses with international growth potential.

Irish private equity firm Erisbeg has acquired a majority stake in commercial property design group ORS.

Erisbeg was founded in 2017 by Alan Kerr and Thomas Davy, formerly of Blackstone and DCC respectively. The company has raised €110 million from various Irish and international institutional investors including AIB.

Erisbeg is focussed on acquiring majority positions in high performing services businesses with international growth potential. The firm has investments in companies in the critical communications, healthcare, compliance, logistics, recruitment and property consultancy.

ORS is headquartered in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Established in 1991 by Paul O’Reilly and Finbarr Stuart, and currently led by managing director John Brennan, ORS employs over 80 staff and has expanded significantly in recent years.

READ MORE

The company has specialist divisions in civil and structural engineering, project management, fire safety, and health and safety management.

Erisberg partner Andrew Muprhy said: “Our focus is on investing in successful companies with strong growth potential. From the time we were introduced to ORS, we were struck by the quality of the business.

“The strength of the management team and the depth of engineering and surveying expertise across the business was striking and gives us great confidence in the ability of ORS to deliver strong growth both organically and through acquisition.”

ORS managing director John Brennan said: “At ORS, our culture is at the core of everything we do. Finding a partner that valued this approach was very important to us. We look forward to working with Andrew and the wider Erisbeg team on the next phase of our expansion.”

The commercial terms were not disclosed.