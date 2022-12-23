Government consents to Dublin offshore wind farm

Dublin Array: A computer generated image of the likely view from Dún Laoghaire towards Sandycove and out towards the Kish Bank.

German energy multinational RWE has welcomed the Department of the Environment’s decision to grant consent for a wind farm proposal off the coast of Dublin.

The project, dubbed the Dublin Array wind farm, will be located on the Kish Bank and Bray Bank, roughly 10km off the coast of south county Dublin and Co Wicklow and is being delivered in partnership with local player, Saorgus Energy.

RWE announced on Friday that it has been awarded Maritime Area Consent (MAC) for the project by the department under the Maritime Planning Act 2021, which the Government hopes will pave the path for more offshore energy projects over the next decade.

The Dublin Array will comprise between 45 and 61 wind turbines with capacity to generate between 600 and 900 megawatts of renewable energy once it is connected to the national grid.

Having received MAC approval for the scheme, RWE is now required to submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanála.

“We warmly welcome the granting of this Maritime Area Consent to Dublin Array, taking this nationally important wind farm another critical step closer to delivery,” said Sven Utermöhlen, chief executive of RWE. “Dublin Array will be a sustainable source of clean, green renewable electricity for the Irish market.”

He said: “The awarding of the MAC means that Dublin Array can now move into the final planning stages of the project in 2023 and submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanála. We look forward to continued engagement with the public, as we finalise our planning stage design.”

Last month, RWE confirmed that it has acquired the East Celtic wind farm off the Wexford coast from Irish company Western Power Offshore Holdings.

Located in the Celtic Sea between 9km and 36km off the Wexford and Waterford coasts, East Celtic’s first phase will deliver 900 mega watts of electricity, roughly similar to two power plants, by 2030.

RWE plans to spend €1.5 billion in the Republic on green energy projects between now and 2030.