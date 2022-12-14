Mobile spectrum auction for next-generation 5G brings in €448m in bids

The Republic is among the last countries in the European Union to fully allocate its spectrum for 5G

ComReg, the communications regulator, has announced the results of its auction for spectrum for next-generation 5G mobile and wireless broadband services, accepting bids priced at €448 million for the State’s coffers.

It has accepted bids and announced the prices to be paid by winning bids from mobile operators Three Ireland, Vodafone, Eir via its Meteor subsidiary, and broadband provider Imagine.

However, ComReg cannot formally notify the companies of their rights to the spectrum or proceed further in the awarding process, pending a High Court action Three has taken to block the auction.

The Republic is among the last countries in the European Union to fully allocate its spectrum for 5G, which offers services considerably faster than other mobile formats. Three, which already holds a block of necessary spectrum, has alleged that the format of the auction damages its interests.

Earlier this year it succeeded in getting a stay on the auction pending its case. A recent Court of Appeal decision means ComReg was allowed to run the auction and accept pricing, but not proceed further than that.

In the main auction for critical 700 megahertz (MHz) spectrum, ComReg said there was “no material competition” and Eir, Three and Vodafone all received two lots each. They also each received six, eight and 10 lots in other spectrum categories, while Imagine received four of these lots.

If the auction process is allowed to proceed fully, Imagine will pay €21.45 million, Eir will pay €140.24 million, Three’s lots will cost €140.4 million and Vodafone’s €145.98 million.

ComReg said Three has maintained its position as the largest holder of critical sub-1GHz spectrum, the most important category for rolling out 5G services.

The Government wants all populated areas of the State covered by 5G by 2030.

ComReg said the auction process would “prove very good for competition and consumers”.