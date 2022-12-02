US manufacturing company Technimark to double Longford plant size

Interim chief executive of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said the announcement was “terrific news” for the region.

US manufacturing company Technimark is to create 80 new jobs over the next two years as it doubles the size of its 50,000sq ft plant in Co Longford.

Technimark will invest €26 million to expand the facility’s capacity in medical manufacturing, including precision injection moulding, value-added assembly, finished device assembly, and contract manufacturing.

The company said a “key component” in its organic growth strategy is ensuring it has “state-of-the-art” cleanroom facilities and open capacity to support its customers’ current and future manufacturing needs.

“Technimark is committed to growing our business in Ireland and we are extremely excited to have this new space available for our global medical customer base,” said chief executive Brad Wellington.

READ MORE

“Ireland is seeing pronounced growth in the medtech market, and our facility is ideally located to serve our customers in the region.”

In addition to increased manufacturing space, the expansion will include Technimark’s first European innovation centre. The centre will incorporate office space to house designers and engineers as well as a complete production lab to perform prototype manufacturing.

Colm Cuffe, vice president of European Operations, said Technimark Ireland currently has a number of open positions for process and quality engineers, tool makers and operations staff and will begin recruitment for the new jobs soon.

He said the company offers “highly competitive pay and benefits”, as well as a range of pathways to advance their careers, including Technimark University, an in-house training program.

“The workforce is the foundation of any successful business, and we are happy to be part of a community so full of talent and dedication,” he said. “We very much appreciate support from local leadership and IDA Ireland for this expansion.”

Interim chief executive of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said the announcement was “terrific news” for the region.

“This investment positions this facility as a key strategic site within the Technimark Group, from which the company is expanding its healthcare manufacturing capabilities in Europe,” she added.

Technimark recently acquired a 204,000sq ft medical facility adjacent to its US headquarters and has major expansions underway at facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany and China to support growth in the medical market.