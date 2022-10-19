Mortgage rules easing, infrastructure fund for sale, QuinnBet goes from strength to strength

The Central Bank is set to ease some of its rules around mortgage borrowing

The Central Bank is set to ease some of its rules that limit how much a person can borrow for a mortgage. Joe Brennan has the story.

The Irish Infrastructure Fund was set up in 2011 and has grown to be worth about €1 billion today. Joe Brennan reports that it’s now up for sale with a host of bidders said to have kicked the tyres on it.

The Quinn family’s gambling operation — QuinnBet — goes from strength to strength. Colm Keena reports on its latest results.

The ESRI has been studying the impact of Brexit on trade flows between Europe and the UK. As Colin Gleeson writes, the impact on trade with Ireland especially has been severe.

Akkure, an Irish medtech start up, is looking to chart the genetic make up of patients in an effort to find cures for life threatening illnesses. Dominic Coyle has the story.

Last night Apple announced its new line of iPads. As Ciara O’Brien reports though, prices are going up.

Clare GAA has failed in an effort to have land rezoned for housing. Gordon Deegan reports on its efforts to rezone land around its HQ which would have greatly increased the value of the site.

Three weeks after the UK’s disastrous mini-Budget, the new chancellor has undone almost all of it. As Sarah O’Connor writes though, there are deeper issues with the UK.

Naomi O’Leary has been speaking to EU commissioner Frans Timmermans who warns that there are three difficult winters ahead amid the energy crisis. Meanwhile Naomi reports on the EU’s plans to tackle the surging cost of energy, including joint gas purchases.

Irish energy providers are importing energy generated from renewable sources in other countries to bolster their figures for renewable usage. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

A worrying study from PwC shows no country is cutting its carbon emissions quickly enough to keep a “safe” climate. Laura Slattery has the story.

Spain took a beating from the pandemic as tourism numbers plunged, but as Guy Hedgecoe writes, the country’s economy is surging back.

The Financial Services Union has called on companies to start workplace policies related to the menopause, amid concerns that some women may leave their jobs due to the lack of supports. Laura has the details.

The operator of the five star Castlemartyr resort in Cork returned to profit last year, Gordon has seen their accounts.

Gordon also reports on An Bord Pleanála’s decision to approve the construction of more than 400 homes across two projects in Co Wicklow and Co Kildare.

The IAA has named an interim CEO as the search for a permanent boss continues. Barry has the details.

In commercial property, Ronald Quinlan reports on developer Joe O’Reilly’s plans to sell the site of Dublin’s tallest residential building while Credit Suisse is nearing full occupancy on a Dublin office block it spent more than €20 million refurbishing.

Ronald also reports on private equity giant KKR and Palm Capital’s decision to pay €17 million for a Dublin industrial scheme

Finally, fashion retailer Tessuti is to open its first shop in Ireland in the Jervis Centre in Dublin.

