Financial Services Union urges employers to introduce workplace menopause policies

Some employers have been slow to recognise the issues arising from the menopause, the FSU said. Photograph: iStock

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has called on employers to introduce workplace policies on the menopause amid concerns that women are not being supported as they experience symptoms at work and that some may leave their jobs as a result.

The trade union, which represents employees in the financial services, fintech and tech sectors, has marked World Menopause Day by launching a workplace guide — You Don’t Just Go Through the Menopause at Home — as part of its campaign for employers to better address the issue.

“Despite pressure from unions, some employers have been slow to recognise that special consideration is required for women suffering through menopause in the workplace. It is important both workers and employers are informed and aware of how symptoms can affect the ability to conduct one’s job, and how workplace environments can sometimes exasperate symptoms,” said Mandy La Combre, senior industrial relations officer with the FSU.

Employers have a responsibility to consider the difficulties women may experience during menopause, the FSU said. The trade union, which has almost 70 per cent female membership, has already successfully campaigned for the introduction of a menopause policy in the main retail banks and has welcomed the “progressive approach” taken by Danske, AIB, Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland.

“We urge all employers to treat the menopause as an important workplace issue and show leadership in supporting women who are dealing with the symptoms of menopause. This support needs to include up to 10 days paid leave, and training and education for staff and management,” Ms La Combre said.

The FSU said it was working to ensure its members are not disadvantaged if they experience menopausal symptoms in the workplace.

“We know that suffering through the menopause with no support in the workplace has left many women opting to go on sick leave, or in some cases consider leaving work altogether,” its policy document states.

A survey of 1,335 FSU members conducted in October 2021 found high levels of stigma, with only 15 per cent reporting that they were comfortable talking about menopause at work. Some 38 per cent said it had been treated as a joke in their workplace.

Members, who were mostly employed in banking, reported both embarrassment and fear that they would be treated less favourably if they reported symptoms to a manager or HR.