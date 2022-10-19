Tessuti to open first Irish store at Jervis Shopping Centre

Fast-growing fashion retailer Tessuti is to open its first Irish store at the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin. The company, a subsidiary of the JD Group, has agreed a deal for the 21,500sq ft space formerly occupied by Topshop. The new store, which is set to open for business in early 2023, will stock a range of designer brands for men, women and children including Polo Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Billionaire Boys Club, Mallet, Moose Knuckles and Versace Jeans Couture.

The addition of the Jervis Shopping Centre will bring Tessuti’s total number of stores to 35. Established in 1985, the retailer operates in numerous cities across the UK including Liverpool, Manchester, Chester and Leeds. Outside of its plan for Dublin, Tessuti is planning to open a new store in Belfast’s Victoria Square this year and in Glasgow in 2023.

Commenting on his company’s decision to locate at Jervis Shopping Centre, James Air, head of group acquisitions at Tessuti, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Tessuti to the heart of Dublin’s shopping district, in such a large and prominent store. Our access to so many luxury and premium brands will mean we can bring something completely new to the city. The latest Tessuti store concept is unparalleled and has been extremely well received in our other new stores. We are aiming to go bigger and better in Dublin.”

Darragh Cronin of Savills acted for the landlord, JSC Properties, in the negotiations, while Chris Bogle of Bogle Estates represented Tessuti.