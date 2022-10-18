Declan Fitzpatrick named as interim aviation regulator

The IAA is the regulator for aviation in Ireland

Declan Fitzpatrick will step in as the new interim chief executive of the aviation regulator at the end of this month.

Current chief executive, Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, is leaving the post to become managing director of Wizz Air Malta at the end of October.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Fitzpatrick would take over as interim chief executive once Ó Conghaile departs.

Mr Fitzpatrick is the IAA’s director of regulatory performance and innovation. He has worked at the authority for 16 years.

The Government plans to separate the IAA’s air navigation service into a new organisation. At the same time, it will dissolve the consumer watchdog, the Commission for Aviation Regulation, and merge it with the IAA’s industry regulator division.

The shake-up will create a new single aviation regulator with responsibility for safety, security, economic regulation, passenger rights and travel trade licensing.

The search for a permanent chief executive continues, the IAA said.