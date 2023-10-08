Budget 2024: Tax changes, childcare, mortgages and more – everything we know so far

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already suggested that between tax cuts and energy bill credits, people could see up to €1,000 back in their pockets

The Coalition party leaders will meet the two finance Ministers on Sunday afternoon to hammer out the final details of Budget 2024. The final package will be unveiled on Tuesday and will likely be worth about €10 billion between new spending and once-off measures to help households with the cost-of-living crisis. Here is everything we know about Budget 2024.

Tax

On taxation changes, the Government will spend at least €1.2 billion, which is a small enough envelope once all the demands are totted up. There will be an increase in tax bands and credits, and there will likely be a cut to the universal social charge (USC). Last year the standard rate tax band rose by €3,200 a year to €40,000. A further increase of €1,000-€1,500 this year has been suggested.

In terms of the USC, the party leaders are whittling down the options but there are two possibilities.

The first is a 0.5 per cent cut. The rate of 4.5 per cent USC applies on all income from €22,920 to €70,044, and this could potentially be cut to 4 per cent.

READ MORE

Another potential move could be to raise the threshold at which earners begin paying USC up from €13,000, which would be particularly relevant for workers who are in line for an increase in the national minimum wage. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already suggested that between tax cuts and energy bill credits, people could see up to €1,000 back in their pockets.

Childcare

The expectation is there will be a cut in childcare costs of up to 25 per cent – but perhaps not the full 25 per cent. Although Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has been pushing for the full amount, the demands from other Ministers have piled up and this might not be feasible.

There is also a push to expand access for disabled children to the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme, while another possibility is targeted childcare supports for those in disadvantaged areas. Further funding may also be on the cards to bring childminders into the National Childcare Scheme so that more parents can avail of subsidies.

Welfare

Increases to welfare payments are a certainty for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and others. The final amount will be agreed on Sunday evening, but at this stage it looks as though the figure may be the same as last year or just a little less – so about €12 is the expected increase.

A double child benefit payment will likely be made by the end of the year. A Christmas bonus for welfare recipients is also on the cards. There are also plans to expand free hot school meals to all primary schools.

Mr O’Gorman has indicated he is prioritising an increase in the foster carers allowance. There may also be a hike in the additional rate paid to parents in receipt of welfare payments whose children meet certain circumstances.

Housing

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has indicated that he wants to see the €500 rent tax credit increased to about €800, while Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said he wants to see it doubled to €1,000. A doubling of the credit is viewed as being increasingly unlikely, as it has a price tag of €200 million and would eat up a lot of the room to manoeuvre in the tax package. A package for landlords is also on the table, and it is now likely that they will be offered further tax relief on their earnings. This will be offered only where the landlord is offering security of tenure to the renter for a number of years, or pledging to keep it on the rental market for two or three years. One option on the table is a 20 per cent tax relief on a portion of rental income.

Cost of living

Expect a multibillion euro package here, with a focus on helping households with energy costs that are still high.

Last year the Government rolled out three €200 energy credits. This year, two payments of €150 could be made, or perhaps even three payments of €100.

Other options on the table include targeted measures such as a lump-sum payment to all households receiving the fuel allowance and families in receipt of the working family payment.

Mortgages

A limited and targeted mortgage interest relief scheme is on the table – but only for those at risk of losing their home. Under one option, mortgage holders would have to apply to the Revenue Commissioners to get a special credit, in the same way as those applying for the rent credit tax relief have had to do.

Another possibility being discussed is operating the scheme through the welfare system.

This could take a similar form to the previous mortgage interest supplement (MIS) which was abolished in 2017.

Justice

Funding for hundreds of extra officers – if not more – is now guaranteed. There will be two main areas of focus for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: law and order, and funding to tackle domestic violence. An increase to the weekly Garda trainee allowance of €184 a week to €305 is now also on the cards.

Transport

A 20 per cent public transport reduction fare until the end of 2024 is still very much on the table.

Education

Last year the Government moved to provide free schoolbooks to primary level children, and Minister for Education Norma Foley has made no secret of the fact she is keen to expand this to secondary schools. Separately, funding for hundreds of additional mainstream teachers is expected. Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris is understood to have secured significant increases in student grants, beginning from January. The increase is likely to benefit over 50,000 students and will see payments increase by over €300 this academic year. The Minister is also understood to have secured significant increases for postgraduate students.

Environment

Carbon tax will most likely go up from €48.50 to €56 per tonne from October for petrol and diesel, with home heating fuels to follow suit after the heating season next May.

Health

Tensions have been running high in health budget meetings, because the department will run over budget by at least €1.1 billion and this has impacted the Government’s spending plans. Mr Donnelly has been seeking funding for free contraception for more women, but it is not yet known whether he has secured this. He has also sought funding for the roll-out of 1,500 rapid-build hospital beds, and money for a huge tranche of new consultants given about 600 have now signed up to the new contract.

Fund for the future

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath is expected to outline his plans to establish new funds into which excess corporation tax receipts will be paid. This would pay for capital investment if the economy slows, given capital projects are often the first thing to be cut when money gets tight. Some of it will also be put into a longer term investment fund, with the interest used to contribute to spending bills in the years ahead. There will also be a part of the fund which will be dedicated to climate action projects, it is expected. The total fund could be as much as €14 billion.