Kamala Harris backed by top Democrats to replace Joe Biden

California Governor Gavin Newsom backs vice-president while some powerful Democrats, including Pelosi, stayed silent

US president Joe Biden walks with US vice-president Kamala Harris, who has been backed by top Democrats to replace him in the race against Donald Trump. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP
Fiachra Gallagher
Mon Jul 22 2024 - 08:32
07:40

US election main points

08:51
Here’s a look back at the tragedy and resilience that marked Joe Biden’s decades-long career in politics.

“Joe Biden’s decision to step down as Democratic nominee for US president signals end to one of the most consequential American political careers.”

08:29

Our Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan has been covering every step of this tumultuous presidential race, from fluffed debate answers to assassination attempts.

“In the five decades of official letters that Joe Biden has closed with that slanting, distinctive signature of his, Sunday’s missive confirming his intention to withdraw from the extraordinary, white-knuckle 2024 US presidential election campaign must have been the most difficult to sign,” he writes.

“It may also go down as one of his most courageous and consequential political decisions.”

Read Keith’s full dispatch following Biden’s shock dropout here.

08:26

The Trump campaign has gone on the offensive – this advert was published yesterday attacking Harris.

08:23

Since Harris entered the frame as Donald Trump’s most likely opponent come November’s vote, adverts from previous campaigns have seen renewed interest on social media.

08:17

Some big name Democrats have been quick out of the traps to throw their weight behind Harris, including New York City congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

08:10

After Mr Biden’s announcement, made on X by means of a statement, Kamala Harris thanked him for “his extraordinary leadership”.

08:06

Good morning. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would not seek reelection to the White House after weeks of pressure to step aside, following a disastrous debate performance against republican nominee and former president Donald Trump. Mr Biden’s decision has significantly shaken up the race.

Vice-president Kamala Harris is now likely to be the Democratic nominee for president.

I’m Fiachra Gallagher, and I’m running The Irish Times liveblog this morning, bringing you updates on the state of play across the pond. Stay tuned.

