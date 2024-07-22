US election main points

Many Democrats quickly backed US vice-president Kamala Harris to run as the party’s presidential nominee against Donald Trump after president Joe Biden’s abrupt departure

Mr Biden endorsed Ms Harris on Sunday, in a separate statement following his letter saying that he is stepping down.

Some powerful party members, including Nancy Pelosi, stayed quiet

California governor Gavin Newsom among democrats to back Pelosi

Photograph: Joe McNally/Getty Images

Here’s a look back at the tragedy and resilience that marked Joe Biden’s decades-long career in politics.

“Joe Biden’s decision to step down as Democratic nominee for US president signals end to one of the most consequential American political careers.”

Our Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan has been covering every step of this tumultuous presidential race, from fluffed debate answers to assassination attempts.

“In the five decades of official letters that Joe Biden has closed with that slanting, distinctive signature of his, Sunday’s missive confirming his intention to withdraw from the extraordinary, white-knuckle 2024 US presidential election campaign must have been the most difficult to sign,” he writes.

“It may also go down as one of his most courageous and consequential political decisions.”

Read Keith’s full dispatch following Biden’s shock dropout here.

The Trump campaign has gone on the offensive – this advert was published yesterday attacking Harris.

Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead. pic.twitter.com/H3Oyew0ug9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 21, 2024

Since Harris entered the frame as Donald Trump’s most likely opponent come November’s vote, adverts from previous campaigns have seen renewed interest on social media.

I prosecuted sex predators. Trump is one.

I shut down for-profit scam colleges. He ran one.

I held big banks accountable. He's owned by them.



I'm not just prepared to take on Trump, I'm prepared to beat him. pic.twitter.com/bg4xZ4uLne — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2019

Some big name Democrats have been quick out of the traps to throw their weight behind Harris, including New York City congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November.



Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy.



Let’s get to work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2024

After Mr Biden’s announcement, made on X by means of a statement, Kamala Harris thanked him for “his extraordinary leadership”.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.



I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

Good morning. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would not seek reelection to the White House after weeks of pressure to step aside, following a disastrous debate performance against republican nominee and former president Donald Trump. Mr Biden’s decision has significantly shaken up the race.

Vice-president Kamala Harris is now likely to be the Democratic nominee for president.

I’m Fiachra Gallagher, and I’m running The Irish Times liveblog this morning, bringing you updates on the state of play across the pond. Stay tuned.