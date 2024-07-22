US election main points
- Many Democrats quickly backed US vice-president Kamala Harris to run as the party’s presidential nominee against Donald Trump after president Joe Biden’s abrupt departure
- Mr Biden endorsed Ms Harris on Sunday, in a separate statement following his letter saying that he is stepping down.
- Some powerful party members, including Nancy Pelosi, stayed quiet
- California governor Gavin Newsom among democrats to back Pelosi
Here’s a look back at the tragedy and resilience that marked Joe Biden’s decades-long career in politics.
“Joe Biden’s decision to step down as Democratic nominee for US president signals end to one of the most consequential American political careers.”
Our Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan has been covering every step of this tumultuous presidential race, from fluffed debate answers to assassination attempts.
“In the five decades of official letters that Joe Biden has closed with that slanting, distinctive signature of his, Sunday’s missive confirming his intention to withdraw from the extraordinary, white-knuckle 2024 US presidential election campaign must have been the most difficult to sign,” he writes.
“It may also go down as one of his most courageous and consequential political decisions.”
The Trump campaign has gone on the offensive – this advert was published yesterday attacking Harris.
Since Harris entered the frame as Donald Trump’s most likely opponent come November’s vote, adverts from previous campaigns have seen renewed interest on social media.
Some big name Democrats have been quick out of the traps to throw their weight behind Harris, including New York City congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
After Mr Biden’s announcement, made on X by means of a statement, Kamala Harris thanked him for “his extraordinary leadership”.
Good morning. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would not seek reelection to the White House after weeks of pressure to step aside, following a disastrous debate performance against republican nominee and former president Donald Trump. Mr Biden’s decision has significantly shaken up the race.
Vice-president Kamala Harris is now likely to be the Democratic nominee for president.
I’m Fiachra Gallagher, and I’m running The Irish Times liveblog this morning, bringing you updates on the state of play across the pond. Stay tuned.