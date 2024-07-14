Trump shooting: Questions raised over US secret service after assassination attempt

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a gunman attempted to shoot the former president.

In a social media post, the former president said he was “fine” after he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” He was quickly whisked from the stage by secret service agents, his ear covered in blood.

One attendee was killed and two others critically injured.

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of Mr Trump.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

Reaction to the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump is coming in quick and fast. Here is a breakdown of some of the quotes from high-profile figures.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack. We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation.”

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas: “We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today. We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security. Maintaining the security of the Presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our Department’s most vital priorities.”

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austion: “The entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy. This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America, and it must never be. I’m relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for him and his family and everyone affected by this appalling incident.”

Former US President George W. Bush: “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

Former US President Barack Obama: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Donald Trump has said he will remain “resilient” and “defiant” after being targeted in an assassination attempt.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former US president thanked everyone “for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.

“We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness,” he said.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win.

“I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin. DJT.”

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in yesterday's attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump at a campaign rally

The assassination attempt has raised questions about potential failings by the secret service.

The US oversight committee in the Republican-led House of Representatives has summoned Kimberly Cheatle, the secret service director, to testify at a hearing scheduled for July 22nd.

Meanwhile, Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, told a press conference their “assessment at this time” is that law enforcement did not know the shooter was on the roof until he began firing.

“It is surprising” the gunman was able to open fire on the stage before the secret service killed him, he said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said the shooting was “truly shocking”, political correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

Speaking on the BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, the Taoiseach said he was relieved Mr Trump was secure and well, he sent his best wishes to the former resident, and said that his thoughts were with those injured, and particularly, the innocent spectator who was killed.

“Political violence must always be condemned, always be called out,” Mr Harris said.

“It is quite alarming the rise that we are seeing in political violence across the world. It’s only weeks since my Slovakian counterpart had an attempt on his life as well.”

He said one “glimmer of hope” was the fact that President Biden and Mr Trump spoke in the aftermath of the shooting.

“It’s so important that happened, it’s so important political violence is condemned,” he said, describing it as a “horrific, heinous, criminal act”.

Asked if the incident could further toxify the presidential race, Mr Harris said the situation needed real leadership in the United States, Europe and in Ireland.

“We must dial down the rhetoric when it comes to demonising political opponents,” he said, adding engagement and robust debate must happen without dehumanising people.