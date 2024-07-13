Breaking News

Donald Trump rushed off stage after ‘gunshots’ at Pennsylvania rally

Condition of former US president not known as he was rushed off stage with apparent blood on his face

Donald Trump is helped off the stage. Photograph: Gene Puskar/AP
Sat Jul 13 2024 - 23:44

Donald Trump has been rushed off the stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Mr Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing out.

The former US president could be seen reaching with his right hand towards his neck and there appeared to be blood on his face.

Donald Trump was helped off by bodyguards (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

He quickly ducked as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.