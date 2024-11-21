‘Unspeakable’ Birmingham pub bombings remembered 50 years on

Roses are laid during a service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings on November 21 in Birmingham, England. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Crowds gathered in the city of Birmingham on Thursday to remember the 21 people killed and more than 220 injured in the pub bombings that devastated the city 50 years ago.

A memorial event and minute’s silence was organised in the centre of the city by the Birmingham Irish Association, in conjunction with victims’ families. A memorial service was held later in the afternoon in St Philip’s cathedral in Birmingham.

The bombings on November 21st, 1974 were blamed on the IRA, although it has never claimed responsibility for the twin explosions in the Mulberry Bush pub and the Tavern in the Town.

At the memorial event Maurice Malone, the chief executive of the Birmingham Irish Association and the local-born son of Irish parents, recalled a “terrible night” in the city’s history. He paid tribute to the victims’ families, who are lobbying for a full public inquiry into the atrocity.

“We are always humbled by the courage and respect shown by those who lost their loved ones,” he said.

Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer was unable to attend, but he was represented at the occasion by the West Midlands mayor Richard Parker, who said he “supports the families in their quest for truth and justice”. King Charles was represented at the event by Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

President Michael D Higgins, who has been closely involved with the Irish community in Birmingham and is a long-time supporter of efforts to remember the bombings, was represented by Martin Fraser, the State’s ambassador to Britain, who read a statement on his behalf.

“Fifty years ago today, the people of Birmingham had inflicted upon them an unspeakable tragedy,” said the statement. “The quest for truth and justice for those killed and injured has been a source of further pain, compounding as it does the anguish of those left behind.”

Paying tribute to Mr Malone, the President also highlighted the “resilient bonds of friendship that have endured between the people of Birmingham, including the large and vibrant Irish community, and the people of Ireland”.