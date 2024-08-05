Keir Starmer vows speedy punishment to quell violent disorder

British prime minister Keir Starmer said a 'standing army' of specialist police officers would tackle outbreaks of violence. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire

British prime minister Keir Starmer said violent protesters who had targeted Muslim communities would swiftly face the “full force of the law” as he sought to quell days of anti-immigration rioting.

The stabbing to death of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport last week has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with disinformation spread online and amplified by high-profile far-right figures to spark disorder in towns and cities.

“Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, it is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities,” Mr Starmer said on Monday after an emergency meeting with police and prison chiefs.

“The full force of law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part.”

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said rioters had felt “emboldened by this moment to stir up racial hatred”.

She promised a reckoning to those involved, saying the government would back punishments ranging from jail sentences to travel bans.

Police have arrested 378 people since the start of the disorder, Britain's National Police Chiefs' Council said.

Mr Starmer said a “standing army” of specialist police officers would tackle outbreaks of violence where needed.

Police have blamed online disinformation, amplified by high-profile figures, for driving the violence.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson and previously the leader of the defunct anti-Islam English Defence League, has been blamed by media for spreading misinformation to his 875,000 followers on X.

“They are lying to you all,” Mr Yaxley-Lennon said. “Attempting to turn the nation against me. I need you, you are my voice.”

Elon Musk, the owner of X, also weighed in. Responding to a post on X that blamed mass migration and open borders for the disorder in Britain, he wrote: “Civil war is inevitable.” Mr Starmer’s spokesperson said there was “no justification” for his comment.

Interior minister Cooper told broadcasters that the government would pursue the spread of online disinformation with social media companies, and she did not accept that concerns about immigration could justify the violence.

“Reasonable people who have all those sorts of views and concerns do not pick up bricks and throw them at the police,” she said.

