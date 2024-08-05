Man accused of ‘pivotal’ role in Belfast riots is among four brought before courts

A disabled man allegedly attacked police officers with his crutch as racist violence erupted on the streets of Belfast, a court heard on Monday.

Detectives also claimed some other suspects either threw lit fireworks into crowds of people or played a “pivotal” role in leading an anti-immigration march by waving an Irish flag and pointing out hotels in the area.

Details emerged as four men from the city charged as part of the investigation into the serious disorder on Saturday were all refused bail and remanded in custody.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said: “The events at the weekend were absolutely disgraceful, a concerted and deliberate attempt to undermine public order and to domineer the community. There were racist elements to it.”

READ MORE

The four accused appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges linked to the wider unrest.

Gary Creighton (38), of Inishowen Drive, faces counts of riotous and disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and having fireworks without a licence.

Michael John Coulter (53), from York Park, is charged with three assaults on police, disorderly behaviour at Shaftesbury Square, and resisting police.

Bernard Lavery (34), of Farnham Street in Belfast, is accused of taking part in an unnotified public procession.

Simon Eric McCullough (46), from Schomberg Drive, is accused of disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

The court heard Mr Creighton was observed twice throwing a lit firework into a crowd of people, exploding in around them.

Mr Creighton’s solicitor confirmed he has admitted throwing the fireworks but argued he was not involved in organising the violence.

Mr Coulter was arrested as police attempted to deal with disorder in the Shaftesbury Square area at about 9pm on Saturday.

“He was part of a group of males present with two children in his care shouting abuse at police.

“He was shouting abuse such as ‘black bastards’ and ‘look kids at those dirty black bastards’,” one of the detectives said.

“When police approached the defendant to confirm his identity he struck police [officers] on the leg and top of the head with his crutch.”

As Mr Coulter was being put in the back of a PSNI vehicle he allegedly tried to headbutt another officer.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd disputed allegations that his client verbally abused police, insisting that he was unwittingly caught up in the trouble while out socialising at a bar with family and friends.

“This man is registered disabled, he has a serious spinal condition and he uses the crutch for mobility ... he very rarely leaves his house,” the barrister said.

Mr Lavery was detained over his alleged role in events which followed the rally outside City Hall.

A detective claimed he was at the front of an unnotified procession as it left Wellington Place, dressed in dark clothing, a baseball cap, sunglasses and a mask covering the majority of his face.

“He was seen at times speaking on his mobile phone, and was also in possession of and waving an Irish flag.

“As [the protest] moves off he remains in a pivotal position and police believe that he played a significant role and was more than merely a spectator.”

“He was also seen at times gesturing and pointing towards hotels in the city centre.

“Police believe he was pointing them out to other members involved in the protest, and there is a possibility that at least one of those hotels has been attacked and sustained criminal damage.”

Mr Lavery’s solicitor, Paul Dougan, contended that he only attended the initial protest out of curiosity after receiving a flyer at his home and then tried to calm the situation once tensions heightened.

“When he was identifying the hotel at the corner of University Street he was encouraging those engaging in serious disorder to desist from that,” the lawyer said.

The court heard Mr McCullough was allegedly observed shouting verbal abuse at PSNI lines during some of the worst trouble in the Sandy Row area.

Defence solicitor Keith Gamble stressed Mr McCullough is not accused of involvement in throwing any missiles at PSNI officers.

All four defendants were remanded in custody until next month after police disclosed they have information that more disorder is likely in the next few days.