Man with knife arrested after ‘major incident’ in northwest England

Armed police have arrested a man with a knife after a stabbing involving multiple reported casualties in Southport, police said.
Merseyside police said it was responding to a “major incident” at a property in the seaside town.
A force spokesperson said there were “a number of reported casualties” and more details would be confirmed when possible.
Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station. The force was called to reports of a stabbing on Hart Street in Southport at around 11.50am.
The force said there was no wider threat to the public. – Guardian
