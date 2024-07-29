Man with knife arrested after ‘major incident’ in northwest England

British police said they had arrested a man after a 'major incident' in Southport, northwest England. Photograph: iStock

Armed police have arrested a man with a knife after a stabbing involving multiple reported casualties in Southport, police said.

Merseyside police said it was responding to a “major incident” at a property in the seaside town.

A force spokesperson said there were “a number of reported casualties” and more details would be confirmed when possible.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station. The force was called to reports of a stabbing on Hart Street in Southport at around 11.50am.

The force said there was no wider threat to the public. – Guardian

