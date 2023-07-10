BBC to meet Metropolitan Police following presenter explicit photos claims

The BBC is to meet the Metropolitan Police on Monday amid allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The BBC is to meet the Metropolitan Police on Monday as the corporation deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

The corporation has been in touch with the police and confirmed a male member of staff has been suspended.

According to BBC News, the corporation will meet the Metropolitan Police later “to discuss the matter”.

The BBC has said it had been investigating a complaint since May, when it was first made aware, and that new allegations of a “different nature” were brought to it on Thursday.

As well as being in touch with the police, the corporation is carrying out its own inquiries and talking to the young person’s family.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter, but no formal referral or allegation has been made.

“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report, but the growing crisis involving the unnamed presenter will dominate the event.

In a note sent to staff and seen by the PA news agency, Mr Davie said the corporation takes “all such allegations incredibly seriously”.

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May.

“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and, in addition to our own inquiries, we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended.

“We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC board will continue to be kept up to date.

“It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care,” the spokesman added.

The allegations reported by the Sun newspaper claimed the BBC star paid the person, said to have been 17 when the payments began, £35,000 (€40,900) in exchange for the images. – PA